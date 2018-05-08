Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler became the latest to make a Brad Marchand joke after his team's 4-0 Game 6 loss to the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Wheeler was asked by a member of the media how he would react if told at the start of the season he'd be playing in a Game 7 to advance to the Western Conference final.

"I'd have given you a big kiss," Wheeler responded. He then paused and added, "Kiss, not a lick. Let's be clear."

Wheeler spent just under two seasons playing with Marchand in Boston from 2009-2011. His choice to joke at the expense of his ex-teammate came just days after he praised Marchand for accomplishing his goal and getting under people's skin.

“It’s a new tendency,” Wheeler on Saturday after Marchand's second lick of the postseason. “He’s achieving his goal. He’s not playing for Nashville, and you’re asking me about Brad Marchand. He’s clearly in everyone’s head right now.

“That’s what makes him such an effective player. Ninety per cent of it is he’s just a hell of a player. And then the 10 per cent is he gets people spinning in circles and so worried about what he’s going to do, that he just takes over games. He’s doing a hell of a job.”

Marchand received a formal warning to stop licking opponents over the weekend. Wheeler said Saturday he doesn't expect the league will need to reach out to the Jets anytime soon.

“We’re not encouraging our guys to follow suit,” Wheeler said.

Game 7 between the Jets and Predators will take place on Thursday, with one team's hopes of kissing - not licking - the Stanley Cup coming to an end.