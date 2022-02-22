Joanne Courtney, lead for Ontario's Team Rachel Homan, will take some time away from competitive curling at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season to focus on her family and career.

After the 2021/22 season, @JoCourtney89 will be taking some time away from curling to focus on her family and career. We will greatly miss Jo on our team, but we are excited about her next chapter. She has been the most incredible teammate.



“It is bittersweet to be stepping away from the team at the end of the season and taking a break from curling,” said Courtney. “When I got the call eight years ago, I could not have imagined how much joining Team Homan would change my life. Playing at the highest level in the sport I love has been a dream come true. The pursuit of excellence requires relentless effort, and I am proud of my personal growth through my time on this team. I will continue to be inspired by the drive and dedication of my teammates as I step away from the game.”

What can I say… processing the emotions of today has felt like a “future Jo problem” for a long time.



I’m a little all over the place, but that’s okay. I would hate to be at a point where stepping away brought zero feelings of sadness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/lYD6Uyqcwh — Joanne Courtney (@JoCourtney89) February 22, 2022

The 32-year-old joined Ottawa's Team Homan in 2014 after a three-year run with Val Sweeting in Alberta.

The foursome of Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle had some great success over the years, including winning the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, World Women's Curling Championship and the Roar of the Rings Olympic Trials during the calendar year of 2017. Team Homan finished sixth at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Courtney has also won eight Grand Slams with Team Homan over eight years.

“She is one of the most dedicated, positive and hard-working people I have ever met,” said Homan. “I will forever be grateful for the memories we shared on and off the ice. It was an amazing ride and although I’m sad she is leaving I’m so happy for her to make new goals and watch her thrive in her next ambitions.”

Courtney also has three Scotties silver medals with Team Homan from 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“I have a hard time coming up with the right words. I am really going to miss her, as a teammate, shotmaker, and of course sweeper,” said Miskew. “She is the type of person who brings positive energy and is so fun to be around, win or lose. I am definitely grateful for all the years we had together, all we have accomplished, and our life-long friendship.”

Courtney, who is considered one of the best sweepers in curling, has played lead for the past two seasons following the addition of Sarah Wilkes to the team.

Team Homan said they will announce a replacement for Courtney at a later date.