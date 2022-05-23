Thornton, Lundell draw into lineup for Panthers in Game 4

The Florida Panthers will welcome Joe Thornton and Anton Lundell back to the lineup for Monday's Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Andrew Brunette announced.

Both Anton Lundell and Joe Thornton are in tonight for Game 4, per Coach Brunette. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 23, 2022

Thornton, 42, will be making both his series and playoff debut tonight for the Panthers has has been was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs.

In his 34 regular season games for the Panthers, Thornton recorded five goals and five assists for 10 points.

Lundell has not played since Game 2 against the Lightning. In eight playoff games played this year, he has not registered a point.

Anthony Duclair and Ryan Lomberg will draw out of the lineup.