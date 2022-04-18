Armstrong: 'Raptors need to come out with force'

Aiming to take a 2-0 series lead on home court, the Philadelphia 76ers lead the Toronto Raptors 67-52 at halftime of Game 2 of their first round playoff series.

Joel Embiid continued to dominate for the 76ers on Monday, pouring in 19 points and adding seven rebounds to pace the attack.

The 76ers centre also benefited from the whistle as he went to the line 12 times in the first half.

James Harden also got off to a strong start for the home side, scoring 14 points on 50 per cent shooting from the field along with four assists and five rebounds.

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors with 17 points, while Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby both reached double digits in the opening half with 14 and 10 points respectively.

Raptors Rookie of the Year finalist Scottie Barnes was ruled out of Monday’s contest with a left ankle sprain suffered in Saturday’s Game 1.loss.

Both Gary Trent Jr., who had been listed as doubtful with a non-COVID illness and Thaddeus Young, who'd also been doubtful with a hyperextended left thumb, were available and saw action for the Raptors.