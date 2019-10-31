Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns have been suspended two games for their roles in an on court altercation and for their continued escalation following the incident, the league announced.

The Sixers were leading 75-55 midway through the third quarter when Embiid and Towns went at it. The two big men have a history of talking trash to each other. After they got tangled under the basket, Embiid shoved Towns, who answered with a punch that missed as both men fell to the floor. Ben Simmons jumped in and forcefully held Towns down as other players and coaches ran onto the court to separate everyone.

"I didn't throw any punches, so I shouldn't get suspended," Embiid said.

Embiid and Towns were tossed after a video review.

"We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they're both ejected," said Mark Ayotte, the officials' crew chief. "I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight."

Embiid shadowboxed to the crowd's delight on his way back to the locker room. Fans responded with "MVP!" chants.

"I was built for this city," Embiid said. "The love they have for me, I can't thank them enough. I appreciate all the love. That reaction was probably the loudest I ever heard them. That's what the city of Philadelphia is all about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street Bully. We're gonna keep on fighting and try to accomplish the goal we have set for us."

Towns downplayed the fight.

"It's a competitive game. As a team, we need to play better with our system. We didn't execute our game plan," he said. "I'm disappointed in the (loss). I don't think we played our game. We were playing a different type of basketball. It wasn't what got us to 3-0. We can learn a lot from this game."

Embiid said the fight "happened out of nowhere," but added: "I like to get in people's mind."

Ben Simmons was not fined for his involvement.

More to come.