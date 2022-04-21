Joel Embiid's miraculous turnaround 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining in overtime secured a 3-0 lead for the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round series with the Toronto Raptors.

But the MVP candidate was not satisfied following his Game 3 performance, making sure to let rap superstar and Raptors' Global Ambassador, Drake, know that he plans to complete the sweep in Game 4 on Saturday.

"I'm coming for the sweep too," Embiid told Drake on his way off the court on Wednesday.

After the game, Embiid told reporters that the conversation with Drake was good natured, but that he had some words for the Canadian rapper, who made his presence known from his courtside seat at Scotiabank Arena.

"Obviously, he's always talking," Embiid said. "But of course, I had to let him know, you know, obviously we're tryin to get Game 4 and go for the sweep."

According to ESPN Stats and information, this was the first time in the 28-year-old's career that he has hit a last-second shot to tie or win the game. Despite the heroics, the 7-foot centre gave all the credit to his coach, Doc Rivers, and teammates for setting him up for the game-winning shot.

"Great playcall," Embiid said. "Tobias [Harris] set an amazing screen. Danny [Green] had a great pass. So, all I had to do, really, was to finish it, and I'm glad I did."

It wasn't all good news for Embiid following the emotional 104-101 victory, as he appeared at the post-game press conference sporting a brace on his right hand. The injury doesn't appear to be serious but Embiid said the team will find out more on Thursday.

"I don't know exactly know what happened," Embiid said. "But I just started feeling pain and think I might have twisted it. So we're gonna see what's going on [Thursday]."

The victory was a cathartic one for Embiid, as his last playoff experience in Toronto ended with Kawhi Leonard's infamous Game 7 overtime buzzer-beater that sent the Raptors to the 2019 Eastern Conference finals. While the five-time All-Star admitted the shot did carry some extra meaning after what happened three years ago, Embiid remains focused on getting the 76ers over the playoff hump.

"I haven't really thought about what happened three years ago. Obviously, the shot makes me feel good about what kind of happened," said Embiid. "But during this whole series, I haven't really thought about, you know, coming in here and trying to get my revenge. I think I'm more focused about trying to win the whole thing, one game at a time and trying to do whatever is necessary to get us there."

"No. It's only the first round," Embiid said, when asked whether this series has any extra meaning. "You know, once I get past the second round? Yeah, I can start feeling that way. And then, you start thinking about, you know, what was to come next after the second round and conference finals and, obviously, NBA Finals and winning the whole thing."