TORONTO — Joey Anderson scored twice to help the Toronto Marlies upset the Utica Comets 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon in American Hockey League action.

Anderson also assisted on Mikhail Abramov's eventual winner for the Marlies (13-10-2), the minor-league club for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Matthew Hellickson and Brett Seney each had a goal and two assists, while Alex Steeves also found the back of the net.

Erik Källgren made 32 saves for the win.

Chase De Leo had a power-play goal and an assist for the North Division-leading Comets (18-2-3). Fabian Zetterlund, Colton White and Brian Flynn rounded out the attack.

Mareks Mitens stopped 25-of-30 shots in net for Utica.

Toronto did not have any power plays and the Comets went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.