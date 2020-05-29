The New York Rangers rotated between three goaltenders for second half of the regular season, but will be forced to pick a starter for their best-of-five play-in to make the postseason against the Carolina Hurricanes when play resumes.

Rangers president John Davidson said Thursday it will be a coach's decision as to who opens the series and said expects Henrik Lundqvist, Alexander Georgiev and rookie Igor Shesterkin to all compete when the team opens training camp.

"I know that we'll have the three guys here, [Georgiev], Shesterkin and Hank, and I think all three are excited," Davidson said, per NHL.com. "I know Hank has been skating. This is going to be a coach's decision. That's who it's up to. The coaches make decisions. I think they're going to watch and see how camp goes. This is going to be a battle."

Georgiev appeared in 34 games during the regular season to lead the group and had a 17-14-2 record with a .910 save percentage and a 3.04 goals-against average. Lundqvist appeared in 30 games, going 10-12-3 with a .905 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA.

Shesterkin, who made his NHL debut in January after being recalled from the AHL, posted a 10-2 record in 12 games during the regular season with a .932 save percentage and 2.52 goals-against average. The 24-year-old spent the previous five seasons in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg, winning the Gagarin Cup in 2017.

Lundqvist, the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner, started just four games after Shesterkin was recalled in January, The 38-year-old is the only one of the three to have appeared in an NHL playoff game and has a career record of 61-65 in 115 career postseason starts.

"We've got three guys going in and I like our depth in that position," Davidson said. "I can hardly wait, so whenever the puck drops for training camp, just to watch. There's going to be a lot of subsets, a lot of small stories that are going to turn into big stories. Who is going to go and be the starting goaltender? If it's a best-of-5 series, that's not a long series and you want to get off to a good start. The coaches are going to have to make that decision."

The Rangers were two points back of the Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets for a wild-card spot when the NHL season was paused March 12, though Carolina had two games in hand. New York went 4-0 against Carolina during the season, with Lundqvist starting three of the four contests.