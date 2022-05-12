While John Herdman's current focus is on getting Canada ready for its first World Cup in 36 years this November, the CanMNT has attracted some admirers in his homeland.

The Mirror's John Cross reports that all of Burnley, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers have interest in the Englishman.

Herdman, who took over as CanMNT manager in 2018 after seven years and two Olympic bronze medals as the CanWNT boss, has never managed at the club level before.

All three of the Clarets, QPR and Rovers are looking for new managers heading into next season.

Burnley fired longtime boss Sean Dyche after nearly a decade last month as the team is clinging to Premier League survival. With three matches remaining, Burnley is only out of the drop zone due to a superior goal differential than Leeds with both teams on 34 points. Former Dyche assistant Michael Jackson is leading the club in the interim.

Blackburn missed out on the Championship playoff places by six points, but Tony Mowbray announced he was leaving the club after five seasons. The former Celtic, Middlesbrough and West Brom manager had been the Championship's longest-serving gaffer.

QPR announced last month that manager Mark Warburton would depart at season's end an it's widely expected that he will become the new boss of Birmingham City in the coming days.