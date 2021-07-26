John Terry has stepped down as assistant coach at Aston Villa to attempt his "objective of becoming a manager," the club announced on Monday.

The Chelsea legend had joined Dean Smith's staff after his retirement in 2018.

"It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge," the 40-year-old Terry said in a statement.

Smith says that while he's disappointed to lose Terry, he understands his decision.

"I'm disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision," Smith said. "John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the past few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period. I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future."

A native of London, Terry spent 19 seasons with the Blues before finishing his career with one season at Villa Park. With Chelsea, Terry won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the 2013 Europa League title and the 2012 Champions League crown.

Internationally, Terry was capped 78 times by England