Report: Wall to secure buyout from Rockets, plans to sign with Clippers

Point guard John Wall will secure a buyout from the Houston Rockets and plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

Wall, 31, did not play last season as the Rockets prioritized backcourt minutes for its younger players. The five-time all-star has played just 40 games over the past three seasons as he also sat out the entire 2019-20 season due to a torn achilles.

The No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall has career averages of 19.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 613 games with the Rockets and Washington Wizards.