Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that captain Steven Stamkos will miss the team's third and final round robin game in Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cooper said that Stamkos, who missed both of the team's first two seeding games, is considered out indefinitely for now.

"Injuries are unpredictable, and if there’s somebody that’s working harder than him, I have not seen it in trying to get back," Cooper said. "He’s rehabbing. Our staff has been working with him on a daily basis, and in situations like this you never know."

The 30-year-old, who did skate earlier last week in Toronto, was deemed unfit to practice on Saturday and continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Stamkos had 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points before the NHL paused its season on March 12.

The Lightning will have an opportunity to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs with a win over the Flyers on Saturday.