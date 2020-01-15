Moxley, Pac, will face off next week on Dynamite for No. 1 contender spot

The Inner Circle gets their payback

Jon Moxley seemingly got another one over on the Inner Circle but “Le Champion” had other plans.

One week after laying out Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara with a pair of Paradigm Shifts, “The Spanish God” faced Moxley to see who would take on the winner of the night’s main event between PAC and Darby Allin next week in a No.1 contenders match for the AEW Championship.

Guevara controlled much of the match with his high-flying offence but Moxley was able to catch him coming off the top rope, putting him in a sleeper hold and earning the submission victory.

After the match, the rest of the Inner Circle surrounded Moxley and took turns assaulting him, finishing him off with a stab to the eye with a spike taken from Jericho’s leather jacket.

Moxley was helped to the back by medical staff, leaving his status for next week in doubt.

Pac earns No.1 contender opportunity

With their opponent determined, Allin and Pac squared off to see who would meet Moxley next week on Dynamite.

Allin took control of the match early with his speed but Pac was able to take control thanks to his use the steel steps. While Allin attempted a hurricanrana to the outside, Pac swung him into the steps head first and followed up with a powerbomb directly onto the steel.

Pac continued to dominate the match before Allin was able turn the tide by hitting him with a crucifix bomb from the top rope. Allin continued to pour it on seconds later, nailing Pac with a crucifix bomb as “The Bastard” tried to regroup on the outside.

The two continued to trade near falls until Pac raked Allin in the eyes and finished him off with the Black Arrow, earning his spot in the No. 1 contender’s match next week.

The victorious Pac was confident that his opponent would not be ready for next week but was interrupted by Moxley who was sporting an eyepatch and declared that, one eye or not, he would be ready for their match next week.

Cody Responds to MJF

In his quest to get revenge on his former friend, MJF, Cody would not let any stipulations get in the way, no matter how crazy.

In order to get his match, Cody accepted MJF’s unorthodox conditions. Cody will need to face the imposing Wardlow in a steel cage match, take 10 lashes live on Dynamite, and agree not to put his hands on MJF until the Revolution pay-per view on Feb. 29.

Omega and Hangman earn title shot

AEW Bash at the Beach kicked off with a high stakes four-way tag team match, with the winner earning a tag team title shot against SCU next week on Dynamite which is being broadcast from Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Cruise.

Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page were able to pull out the victory, hitting Chuck Taylor with a high-low striking combination to earn the victory and championship opportunity next week. There was animosity throughout the match between Page, Omega and the Young Bucks as Hangman felt marginalized by the chemistry of The Elite.

MJF spoils DDP’s return

Diamond Dallas Page wrestled on TNT for the first time in over 20 years but was unable to pick up the win.

After electrifying the crowd with a pair of Diamond Cutters, MJF was able to sneak up on QT Marshall and roll him up for the victory.

Statlander ends the Nightmare

Kris Statlander was able to earn a measure of retribution against the Nightmare Collective for ruining her Women’s Title match last week. With Awesome Kong nursing an illness, Mel stepped in beside Brandi Rhodes to take on Statlander and Hikaru Shida.

Statlander’s power was too much for Brandi and Mel as AEW’s favourite alien was able to plant Mel for the victory.