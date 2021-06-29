Mitchell: Jays target Cimber in first step of addressing bullpen needs

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that they have recalled outfielder Jonathan Davis from triple-A Buffalo.

He will be active for Tuesday's series-opener with the Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

ROSTER MOVE: We’ve recalled OF Jonathan Davis from Triple-A and he will be active for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/zpfrgI6QdW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 29, 2021

Davis last appeared in a game with the Jays during their series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on June 13. The 29-year-old is hitting .147 with one home run and four RBI in 68 at-bats in the big leagues this season.

The move comes after the Blue Jays swung a trade with the Miami Marlins, sending Joe Panik and minor league pitcher Andrew McInvale away in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber.

Toronto enters play Tuesday third in the American League East division at 40-36, five and a half games behind the second-place Tampa Bay Rays and six and a half behind the Red Sox in top spot.