Werenski, Murray in tonight; Jones: 'They should play a key part in the win'

Ahead of Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoff qualifying series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Columbus Blue Jackets will turn to goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who gets the start in net Sunday.

Korpisalo started Game 3 but was pulled after three goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins. Merzlikins got the start in Game 4 as the Blue Jackets had a three-goal lead erased in the final five minutes of the third period before losing in overtime on a goal from Leafs centre Auston Matthews.

In the three games played, Korpisalo has a .938 save percentage and 2.05 GAA.

Defencemen Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray also draw in for the Blue Jackets for Game 5.

Werenski left Game 4 during the third period with an upper-body injury and underwent an MRI. He has one assist in four games.

Murray missed Game 4 for an undisclosed reason. He has zero points in three games played in the series.