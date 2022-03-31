Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano is dealing with a mild left ankle sprain, the team announced Thursday.

Nate Pearson won’t pitch today, either. He experienced symptoms, but has tested negative. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 31, 2022

The hard-throwing right-hander suffered the injury under unusual circumstances, stepping in a hole in the ground while walking his dog.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said Romano is currently day-to-day and the team believes he will be ready for the start of the season next week against the Texas Rangers in Toronto. Romano is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Friday and Montoyo says the club will proceed from there.

The Markham, Ont., native is entering his fourth season with the Blue Jays and established himself as the team's closer last season, notching 23 saves in 24 opportunities. He closed out the season with a 7-1 record and 2.14 ERA with 85 punchouts in 63.0 innings.

He was selected in the 10th round in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Jays out of Oral Roberts University.