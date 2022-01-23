South Carolina Stingrays defenceman Jordan Subban called attention to a racist gesture made to him during an East Coast Hockey League game on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Icemen.

Subban quote tweeted a game tweet from the Icemen saying that the overtime period between both teams featured “a rough fight resulting in multiple penalties on both sides,” clarifying that it started by a racist taunt from Icemen defenceman Jacob Panetta.

Subban tagged Panetta’s Twitter account in his tweet, which has since been deleted.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Jordan’s brother - New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. - shared video on his Twitter account of the overtime fight and Panetta making the gesture as Jordan skated away with an official.

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

It is the second time in less than a week that a racist gesture has been identified in the game.

The American Hockey League suspended San Jose Barracuda player Krystof Hrabik for 30 games after he made a racist gesture at Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Neither the Stingrays, Icemen or the ECHL have responded to the allegations of the incident as of Sunday morning.

More to follow.