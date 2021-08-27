The Minnesota Wild announced Friday they have signed defenceman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

The #mnwild today signed defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year, $900,000 contract. He has recorded 127 points (24-103=127), a plus-19 rating, 222 PIM, 670 hits and 908 blocked shots in 556 career games during 10 NHL seasons with Dallas, Montreal, Vancouver and Winnipeg (2011-21). pic.twitter.com/VPTRbquMiP — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) August 27, 2021

Benn split last season between the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks, arriving in Winnipeg in a deal at the trade deadline on April 12 in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Benn appeared in 39 games combined between the two teams last season and recorded one goal and nine assists.

Prior to last year, the 34-year-old spent time with the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. He has 24 goals and 103 assists in 556 career regular season NHL games.

An undrafted free agent standing at just over six feet, the Victoria, B.C., native made his NHL debut with the Stars during the 2011-12 season.