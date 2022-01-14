The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring former Toronto Raptors guard Jose Calderon for a front office role, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Calderon played a total of 14 seasons in the NBA, including eight for the Raptors, and was a member of four Spanish Olympic teams.

He most recently worked for the National Basketball Players Association after retiring as a player in 2019.

Calderon joined the Raptors in 2005 and played a key role in the Toronto backcourt for years, leading the NBA in free throw percentage in 2008-09 (.981) and in three-point percentage (.461) in 2012-13. In his eight years with the Raps, Calderon averaged 10.0 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Calderon was traded to the Detroit Pistons in January of 2013 in a three-team deal also involving the Memphis Grizzlies that saw forward Rudy Gay head to Toronto.

Now 41, Calderon also spent time with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks during his NBA career.