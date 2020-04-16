2020 NFL Draft: The year of the defence

In 2018, Patrick Mahomes became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50 or more touchdown passes in a season.

He also topped 5,000 passing yards.

He was also just 23-years-old.

At the time, Mahomes was the exception - a league MVP in just his first season as a full-time starter.

Then in 2019, Lamar Jackson took the reigns for the Baltimore Ravens at age 22.

Jackson broke the single-season rushing record by a quarterback with 1,206 rushing yards and seven scores.

He also led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes to become both the second youngest and the second unanimous MVP ever.

While Mahomes and Jackson are the early favourites to win the award for a second time this season, the betting public is already searching for the next young quarterback that could follow in their footsteps.

Here is a look at the most popular pre-draft bets to win NFL MVP based on both the total number of tickets wagered and total dollars spent at the William Hill sportsbook.

Total Dollars Spent

QB Josh Allen , Buffalo Bills

+5000 odds to win NFL MVP

Allen currently leads the market with 22 per cent of the total dollars wagered on NFL MVP futures tickets.

While he didn’t grade well as the league’s 29th-ranked quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus last season, Allen still threw for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns along with 510 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

The Bills made a significant off-season splash with the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, so Buffalo is built to contend now.

Can Allen produce MVP-worthy numbers and lead the Bills to one of the best records in the NFL?

Clearly, expectations are high for the 23-year-old heading into his third pro season.

It also doesn’t hurt that Allen is listed at +5000 odds to win the award, which is decent enough value to convince bettors to take a chance on him.

QB Dak Prescott , Dallas Cowboys

+2500 odds to win NFL MVP

Prescott is right behind Allen in terms of total dollars wagered at 18 per cent.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Prescott threw for the second-most yards (4,902) in the NFL and a career-high 30 touchdowns last season.

He also added 277 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

Amari Cooper is back and Michael Gallup enters his third pro season so the Cowboys are loaded with talented wide receivers.

In 2019, Dallas went 8-8 and missed the playoffs despite outscoring its opponents by an average of 7.1 points per game – the fifth-best margin of victory in the NFL.

With a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and a talented cast of playmakers, it will be interesting to see what the ceiling is for Prescott and the Cowboys in 2020.

Total Tickets Wagered

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

+2000 odds to win NFL MVP

In terms of total tickets sold, Murray leads the way with 12 per cent of the market behind him.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns in his pro debut.

He also ran for 544 yards and four scores.

The addition of DeAndre Hopkins combined with another year of development in Kliff Kingsbury’s offence should almost certainly result in the first overall pick from 2019 putting up better numbers.

Will those numbers be good enough for Murray to force the Cardinals into a crowded NFC playoff picture in his second pro season?

Right now, only Mahomes, Jackson, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady are listed at better odds to win MVP.

QB Tom Brady , Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+1800 odds to win NFL MVP

Tompa Bay and Tampa Brady both sound ridiculous.

However, the soon-to-be 43-year-old is currently on the books for the second-most MVP tickets wagered.

In 2019, Brady overcame one of the league’s worst receiving corps to throw for the seventh-most yards (4,057) in the NFL and 24 touchdowns.

This year, Brady upgrades to one of the best receiving corps he’s ever had led by a pair of stars in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

As long as he improves his underlying numbers and helps the Buccaneers contend, Brady will be in the MVP conversation.