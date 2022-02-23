Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres after he was not on the bench to begin the third period.

Josh Anderson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Josh Anderson won't return to the game tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2022

The Habs' winger took a Casey Mittelstadt shot to the face late in the second period. He will be re-evaluated by the team on Thursday.

#Habs Anderson has not returned for the third period after taking a Mittelstadt shot off his face late in the second period. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 24, 2022

The 27-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists in 40 games so far this season for the Canadiens, his second in Montreal since being acquired in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets involving Max Domi in October of 2016.

Forward Paul Byron was also ruled out of Wednesday's contest after taking a hard hit in the first period.

After their matchup with the Sabres, the Habs will be back in action on Saturday in Ottawa as they take on the Senators.