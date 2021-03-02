18m ago
Anderson on ice before Canadiens practice
Forward Josh Anderson skated before Montreal Canadiens practice Tuesday. Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said on Monday Anderson remains doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
Anderson has missed one game after leaving last Thursday's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets in the first period and did not return.
Early on in the game, Anderson had his legs knocked out from under him by Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. Anderson skated off and finished the shift but didn't return to the game. The 26-year-old Anderson has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.