Josh Ho-Sang will make his return to the New York Islanders organization on Tuesday after two-plus months away from the team, general manager Lou Lamoriello confirmed.

Ho-Sang will report to the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 10 weeks after being told not to join the team as Lamoriello attempted to meet his trade request.

Lamoriello said Tuesday Ho-Sang will have a "clean slate" upon his return.

#Isles updates from Lou Lamoriello:



- Wahlstrom will be reassigned to USA World Juniors Camp

- Dobson will not be assigned to World Juniors

- Ho-Sang will report to Bridgeport pic.twitter.com/wE9hFlP7XK — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 17, 2019

Ho-Sang appeared to confirm his return on Instagram Monday night, posting a video with the caption "Time to play hockey."

The 23-year-old has been skating and training in Toronto since requesting a trade from the Islanders after being waived to start the season on Oct. 1. He appeared in 10 games with the Islanders last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. In 56 games with the Sound Tigers, he had eight goals and 43 points.

Lamoriello stated in October that once Ho-Sang joined the Sound Tigers, he would not be moved.

“Once Josh does report to Bridgeport, he’s there. I don’t want our team there to get off track,” Lamoriello said.

Drafted by the Islanders 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang has seven goals and 17 assists over 53 games in three seasons with the team.