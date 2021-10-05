1h ago
Ho-Sang signs one-year AHL contract with Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have released forward Josh Ho-Sang from his professional tryout before the AHL's Toronto Marlies signed the 25-year-old to a one-year contract.
TSN.ca Staff
Ho-Sang, who was selected 28th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, would have to sign a NHL deal before playing with the Leafs this season.
The Toronto native last played in the NHL in 2018-19, scoring one goal and one assist over 10 games with the Isles. Ho-Sang has played 53 NHL games in his career, all with the Islanders.
Ho-Sang played last season in Sweden.