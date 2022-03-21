The Philadelphia Flyers are trading defenceman Justin Braun to the New York Rangers in exchange for a third-round pick in 2023, it was announced Monday.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Justin Braun. https://t.co/zMdBKXarYs pic.twitter.com/LqbM7uBLSn — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 21, 2022

There is no salary retained in the deal, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweets.

The 35-year-old blueliner has five goals and 11 assists in 61 games so far this season, his third in the City of Brotherly Love.

Braun is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer upon completion of a two-year, $3.6 million deal he signed in October of 2020.

The Minneapolis native began his career with the San Jose Sharks after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NHL Draft and played nine seasons before being dealt to the Flyers in June of 2019 in a deal for draft picks.