Rookie Justin Champagnie said Tuesday it was "a no brainer" to join the Toronto Raptors after not being selected in this year's draft.

Champagnie, who averaged 18 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as a sophomore at University of Pittsburgh last season, elected to sign with the Raptors in July.

"I didn't want to play anywhere else," Champagnie said. "When I went through my pre-draft process, I went to 16 or 17 teams and I told my agent right away I want to play in Toronto, like right after the workout I told him that... It was a no-brainer."

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse suggested Monday the forward could see regular time on the court this season.

"He's been awesome," Nurse said. "He's made shots and he's been a pain in the neck on the glass, for everybody... He's tough, man.

"It would be hard to keep him out of the rotation with the way he's played."

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound 20-year-old added he always content to bet on himself with a two-way deal.

"I just needed my foot in the door," Champagnie said. "I'll figure it out from there." "I always had a dream in my mind of making it to the NBA. One thing everybody knows about me is that when I put my mind to something, I'm going to go do it."