Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a quad injury.

Justin Shafer returns to roster and Billy McKinney has a locker. Likely another move to come.#BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) June 18, 2019

In a corresponding move, the team has called up pitcher Justin Shafer.

In his fifth season with the Jays, Smoak is hitting .225 with 21 HR and 34 RBI.

Smoak has not been in the lineup since June 14, when the Jays lost 15-2 to the Houston Astros.