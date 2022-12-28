'Hopefully I can pick my game up': Will Wright find more offence on the wing?

The IIHF Disciplinary Panel has issued a one-game suspension to Team Canada forward Justin Sourdif for an illegal check to the head/neck, it was announced Tuesday.

This means Sourdif will miss Canada's showdown against Austria Tuesday evening.

The Florida Panthers prospect delivered a late and high hit on Jiri Tichacek in Canada's opening 6-3 victory over Czechia Sunday night.

As TSN's Mark Masters reported, Sourdif was the 13th forward at Monday's skate, being replaced by Dylan Guenther on his usual spot on the third line alongside Ridly Greig and Jake Neighbours.

The Surrey, B.C., native has eight goals and 21 assists in 21 games so far this season for the WHL's Vancouver Giants.

Here are the expected lines according to Masters:

Perfetti - Bourque - Wright

Johnson - McTavish - Stankoven

Neighbours - Greig - Guenther

Cuylle - Desnoyers - Bedard

Power - Seeley

Guhle - Cormier

Sebrango - Zellweger

O'Rourke - Lambos

Brochu starts

Garand