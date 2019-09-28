It was a historic night in Major League Baseball.

Just hours apart Pete Alonso set the record for home runs by a rookie, and Justin Verlander nabbed his 3,000 strikeout.

Alonso launched a 93 mph fastball on a 1-2 count from Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz just to the right of straightaway centre field. The solo shot gave New York a 3-0 lead in the third inning.

As the 415-foot drive landed in the seats, Alonso raised both arms in triumph while running to first base — and Mets teammates came out of the dugout to congratulate the 24-year-old first baseman. Fans at Citi Field gave him a standing ovation and Alonso raised both arms again, tilted his head back and looked skyward as he stood in front of the dugout.

Overcome with emotion, Alonso had tears in his eyes when he went to first base in the fourth.

"He's not moved to tears often," his mother, Michelle, said on the Fox telecast. "So for him to feel that reward and be moved to tears, that warms my heart because I was certainly falling in my seat at the moment at the same time. It was a family cryfest."

Michelle and her husband, also named Pete, were sitting in the stands along with the player's fiancee, Haley Renee — who was recording a video of the plate appearance.

"I usually never video his at-bats because I get superstitious," she said. "Now I have that forever."

Alonso's father recalled coaching his son and Little League games in Tampa, Florida.

Verlander has become the 18th major league pitcher to reach 3,000 career strikeouts.

The 36-year-old right-hander entered Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels with 2,994 strikeouts. He achieved the milestone in the fourth inning when he got Kole Calhoun swinging at a slider. Calhoun reached first, though, on a wild pitch and Andrelton Simmons then gave Los Angeles a 3-0 lead with a two-run homer to left-centre.

Now in his 15th big league season, Verlander is the second pitcher to reach it this season. New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia accomplished the feat on April 30 against Arizona. Of the 16 retired pitchers with more than 3,000 strikeouts, 14 are in the Hall of Fame.

Verlander has the second 20-win season of his career and pitched his third no-hitter on Sept. 1 at Toronto. He is also one of the favourites to win his second AL Cy Young.

Verlander reached the mark in his last start of the regular season. His next game will be in the playoffs for the AL West champion Astros.

Prior to Sabathia, Atlanta's John Smoltz was the last to make it to 3,000 strikeouts, in 2008.