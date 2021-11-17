Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander is returning to the Houston Astros, Verlander's brother, Ben, of FOX Sports. FOX's Mark Berman reports the contract is a one-year deal worth $25 million.

The 38-year-old has essentially missed the last two seasons, undergoing Tommy John surgery after his first regular season start of 2020.



Verlander held a showcase on Nov. 8 in Florida that was attended by multiple teams showing interest. According to reports, Verlander appeared healthy and ready to continue his career.

Verlander’s last full season in 2019 with the Houston Astros was one of his best, winning the American League Cy Young Award and going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 223 innings spread out over 34 starts. It was the second Cy Young of his career with the other coming as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2011.



All in all, Verlander has a Rookie of the Year, eight All-Star nominations, an MVP Award, an ERA title and a World Series championship.



The Manakin Sabot, Va., native made his big league debut all the way back in July of 2005 in a game against Cleveland.