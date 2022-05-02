Predators' Saros to miss first two games of series vs. Avs

The Nashville Predators will be without their starting goaltender for at least the first two games of their opening-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach John Hynes told reporters that Juuse Saros will not play in Games 1 or 2 as he continues to battle a lower-body injured suffered in the last week of the regular season.

"And then we'll go from there," Hynes said of Saros' availability beyond the first two games of the series.

The 27-year-old left last Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich.

In 67 games this season, Saros went 38-25-3 with a 2.64 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.