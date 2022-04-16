Flames look to dictate play after 'wake up call' against Vegas

New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko left Saturday afternoon's matchup with the Detroit Red Wings and will not return because of a lower-body injury, according to the team.

In the first period, the 21-year-old got tangled up with Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi in the corner and fell back awkwardly on his right leg.

He went to the dressing room and did not return to the bench for the second period. He was ruled out for the afternoon shortly after.

Saturday marked his fourth game back after missing 31 games earlier this season with an upper-body injury. Kakko has seven goals and nine assists in 40 games so far this season, his third in the Big Apple after being selected No. 2 overall in 2019.

New York enters play Saturday second in the Metropolitan Division at 48-21-6 for 102 points and having already locked up a playoff spot.