1h ago
Kadri (UBI) out tonight against Avalanche
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs call up Pickard, will start against Avs
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri will miss tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury.
Kadri took an elbow to the head from the Arizona Coyotes' Lawson Crouse in Thursday's game, and was forced to leave.
The 27-year-old Kadri is the Maple Leaf's fourth-leading scorer this season with his 13 goals and 10 assists in 38 games.
In other injury news, goalie Curtis McElhinney is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Subsquently, Toronto has recalled Marlies netminder Calvin Pickard, who has been tabbed to start against the Avalanche.