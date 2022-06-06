1h ago
Oilers' F Yamamoto out for Game 4 vs. Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto will remain out of the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday, according to head coach Jay Woodcroft.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto will remain out of the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday, according to head coach Jay Woodcroft.
Yamamoto sustained an upper-body injury after a high hit from Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog in Game 2 on June 2 and hasn't played since.
Yamamoto has two goals and five assists in 14 playoff games this spring, including one assist in the Western Conference Final.
The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.