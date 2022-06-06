Oilers' F Yamamoto out for Game 4 vs. Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto will remain out of the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Monday, according to head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Yamamoto will not be available tonight per #oilers coach Woodcroft — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) June 6, 2022

Yamamoto sustained an upper-body injury after a high hit from Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog in Game 2 on June 2 and hasn't played since.

Yamamoto has two goals and five assists in 14 playoff games this spring, including one assist in the Western Conference Final.

The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.