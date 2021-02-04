After two heated title defences, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will put his gold on the line against former training partner Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258.

The mutual respect shared between the two men that will headline the next UFC PPV in Las Vegas on Feb. 13 is a massive departure from the last two times the champion stepped into the Octagon.

The build ups and aftermath of victories over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal were at times both heated and personal.

While there has been no hint of the former teammates crossing the line ahead of this title clash, Usman still plans to treat Burns like every other opponent when the action begins.

"I see no face by the time we get in there,” Usman told TSN. “They looked at what I had and said ‘no, I want to take that from you’ so I have to treat them all the same and I have to discipline them all the same way. By the time we’re locked in the cage, I have to treat him the same way I treat the others.”

Burns previously told TSN that he and Usman spent seven or eight years working together in the gym when they were training partners. The champion says that while he spends his time sparring to improve, none of the people he’s worked with have ever experienced him at full intensity.

"I want to perfect what I’m doing, so I can go out there and get paid,” said Usman. “In practice, those guys don’t really get to see that extra gear that I have, because I have no reason to bring it out. So now when they’re going to be locked in the cage with me for real, they get to experience it and know that it’s definitely different than the guy that I thought I knew.”

Usman does agree with the notion that Burns is the rightful challenger for the title, but plans to show him there is a big difference between being the top contender and the champion.

"Absolutely true, because he’s the next guy in the division,” said Usman. “If he wasn’t the toughest guy, he wouldn’t be the next guy up. I think he’s kinda made that case for himself as being the next toughest guy up at the moment. At the end of the day, it’s my job to let these guys know that I’m head and shoulders above every last one of them. He’s made his way up, now I’ve got to let him know, you’re not there yet.”

Whether it’s on the ground or a standing battle, Usman is ready for wherever Burns wants to take the main event bout.

"Whatever he brings to the table that night, if he’s able to push me and get me to fight and bring that dog out, then it’s going to make for a different fight and a very competitive fight,” said Usman. “But if [he] hasn’t done his homework enough and he’s slipping and I find an area to exploit, I will absolutely do that. That’s why you get me winning fights 50-43 50-44 sometimes.”

Usman has been doing his training camp with Elevation Fight Team as he prepares to put both his title and his 16-fight winning streak on the line. With fighters such as Alistair Overeem, Cory Sandhagen and Curtis Blaydes all at the Denver-based gym preparing for fights, the champion says it’s been a good atmosphere to prepare for his latest defence.

"It’s good to see them,” said Usman. “When you go in the gym for sparring and you see the rounds written up on the board, who’s in the cage at which time, it’s like wow these guys all have fights. It’s great, it’s always great when you’re in a common environment with people working towards a common goal. That’s always a good motivator.”