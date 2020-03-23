The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a contract with XFL quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, his agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced on Monday.

Ta’amu, 22, led the St. Louis BattleHawks to a 3-2 record during the relaunched XFLs inaugural season. He finished the campaign, which was officially cancelled by the XFL last Friday because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with 1,050 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while also adding another 217 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Away from Ta’amu, the Chiefs also have reigning Super Bowl MVP and 2018 league MVP Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne and Kyle Shurmur as quarterbacks on their roster.

Ta’amu, who went undrafted in 2019 out of Ole Miss, is the second XFLer to sign with an NFL club. He joins former Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.