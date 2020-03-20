'From a health perspective, that’s probably the right thing to do...'

The XFL has officially cancelled the remainder of the 2020 season, the league announced on Friday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season," XFL CEO and commissioner Oliver Luck said in a statement. "This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.

Last week, the fledging football league announced that it would not play its remaining regular season games.

Despite the loss of games, the XFL said that all of its players will be paid their base salaries and benefits, and that the league is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond.

The XFL, which is owned by well-known professional wrestling executive Vince McMahon, originally made its debut in 2001 before ceasing operations the same year.