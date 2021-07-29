Travis Kelce exited Kansas City Chiefs practice early on Thursday.

The team later announced that the three-time All-Pro tight end had tightness in his back and hips.

Chiefs say Travis Kelce left practice early because of tightness in his back and hips — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) July 29, 2021

Kelce, 31, is headed into his ninth NFL season. In 15 games in 2020, Kelce hauled in 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The six-time Pro Bowler has recorded five straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards.

The AFC champion Chiefs open their 2021 preseason on August 14 against the San Francisco 49ers. Their regular season kicks off on Sept. 12 at home to the Cleveland Browns.