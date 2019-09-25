KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi will have surgery to repair the left shoulder he injured over the weekend, though the club hopes its budding star will be ready by opening day next season.

Mondesi hit .263 with nine homers and 62 RBIs to go with 20 doubles, 10 triples and 43 stolen bases. But he was limited to just 102 games after sustaining a subluxation to his shoulder in July, then hurting it again in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Royals trainer Nick Kenney said Wednesday that the recovery time is usually about six months.

The 24-year-old Mondesi, who is not eligible for arbitration until 2021, is considered one of the cornerstones of the Royals' youth movement. He's just the seventh player in club history with at least 40 steals and 10 triples, and the first since Carlos Beltran during the 2003 season.

