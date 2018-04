Dallas Stars defenceman John Klingberg and Arizona Coyotes blueliner Oliver Ekman-Larsson headline Sweden's roster for next month's world hockey championship in Denmark.

Sweden, who defeated Canada in a shootout for gold last year, named 14 NHL players to their roster for the tournament.

Sweden also released a list of players who declined the option to play at the tournament. Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson was among the 18 who declined an invitation, in a group which also includes Detroit Red Wings veterans Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall, along with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, as previously reported, declined due to a knee injury. The Rangers will, however, be represented by Mika Zibanejad and rookie Lias Andersson.

The Canadian NHL teams will be represented by Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames, Adam Larsson of the Edmonton Oilers, Jacob de la Rose of the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators forward Magnus Pääjärvi and Vancouver Cancuks goaltender Anders Nilsson.

The tournament runs May 4-20 in Copenhagen and Herning, Denmark.

Below is the full Swedish roster

Goaltenders

Filip Gustavsson, Ottawa Senators

Anders Nilsson, Vancouver Canucks

Magnus Hellberg, Kunlun Red Stars

Defence

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

Mikael Wikstrand, Färjestads BK

Adam Larsson, Edmonton Oilers

Lawrence Pilut, HV 71

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

Erik Branstrom, HV 71

Adam Almqvist, Frölunda HC

Erik Gustafsson, Chicago Blackhawks

Forwards

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Johan Larsson, Buffalo Sabers

Mattias Janmark, Dallas Stars

Jacob Nilsson, Mora IK

Dennis Everberg, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk

Patrik Zackrisson, Sibir Novisibirsk

Lias Andersson, New York Rangers

Jacob de la Rose, Montreal Canadiens

John Norman, Jokerit Helsinki

Axel Jonsson Fjällby, Djurgårdens IF

Carl Klingberg, EV Zug

Magnus Pääjärvi, Ottawa Senators

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

The following NHL players declined their invitation:

Anton Forsberg

Henrik Lundqvist

Erik Karlsson

Alexander Edler

Henrik Zetterberg

Niklas Kronwall

Jonathan Ericsson

Patrik Berglund

Oscar Klefbom

Victor Rask

Niklas Hjalmarsson

Carl Gunnarsson

Jesper Fast

Alexander Steen

Jacob Markström

Joakim Nordström

Elias Lindholm

Mattias Janmark

The following NHL players were not asked:

Christian Folin

Oscar Fantenberg

Pontus Åberg

Klas Dahlbeck

Fredrik Claesson

Robin Lehner

Eddie Läck