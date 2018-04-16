New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has elected not to attend to the world hockey championship in Denmark next month.

The Swedish netminder, who won gold at the tournament last year, declined an invitation to focus on his injured knee.

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports Lundqvist will receive platelet-rich plasma treatment and then rest for three weeks before starting his off-season training.

The 36-year-old started 61 games for the Rangers this season, posting a 26-26-7 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average.

He suffered a strained MCL at the tournament last year, though he started and picked up the shootout victory for Sweden in the gold-medal game against Canada.