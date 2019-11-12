Kawhi Leonard enjoyed his time in Toronto, but it's time to move on.

"I had a great time (in Toronto), but it's the next chapter now." Leonard said following the Los Angeles Clippers 98-88 win over the Raptors Monday night.

Kawhi: "I had a great time (in Toronto), but it's the next chapter now. I can't live in the past or just be so excited that I won (the championship). I'm with a different team, a different unit, and they wanna have that same feeling and I do as well. I'm a Clipper right now." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 12, 2019

"I can't live in the past or just be so excited that I won (the championship)." He added, "I'm with a different team, a different unit, and they wanna have that same feeling and I do as well. I'm a Clipper right now."

Leonard struggled from the field Monday night going 2-11 with just 12 points.

"They did a great job on me tonight, defending, sending extra bodies." Kawhi said about the Raptors defence, "But I'm glad they did. It got me better & its gonna get my teammates better as well."

Early in the game Leonard inadvertently poked OG Anunoby in the eye, ending the 22-year-old's game after just 1:47.

Kawhi said he went for a steal and ended up hitting OG in the face and that he'll reach out to OG via text on Tuesday to see if he's OK.

Kawhi said he went for a steal and ended up hitting OG in the face, said he'll text him and hopes he's OK. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 12, 2019

Kawhi will make his return to Toronto on December 11 when the Raptors will look to even the season series.