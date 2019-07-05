Kawhi Watch: Timing could be right for Kawhi to make decision

We are now in Day 6 of the Kawhi Watch as the NBA superstar continues to mull over his decision that will surely send shock waves throughout the league. Will Kawhi Leonard make his decision on Friday?

Is Friday the Day?

Cris Carter of Fox Sports 1 believes Leonard will make his announcement on Friday and Carter is leaning towards the Los Angeles Lakers over the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.

"For Kawhi, this is about which organization is going to support his quest to be the best player in the world and get as many championships as possible. To me, the only team that presents that is the Lakers. I believe there's going to be an announcement today," Carter said on FS1's First Things First on Friday morning.

Do the #Lakers give Kawhi a better shot at a championship than the #Raptors? pic.twitter.com/yWDqb4jpze — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 5, 2019

Keep It Quiet

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne was on First Talk Friday morning and said the remaining organizations attempting to sign Leonard are doing their best to prevent any leaks from going public as it could hurt their chances.

"Teams involved here are operating with the understanding that if anything leaks on their side, it's going to hurt their chances with Kawhi Leonard. It's sort of like Fight Club. What's the first rule of Fight Club? You don't talk about Fight Club. That's how the three teams involved here are operating," explained Shelburne.

Like Carter, Shelburne feels the "finish line" is nearing, but couldn't commit to an announcement coming on Friday.

"The only thing I can tell you is I think we're getting to the finish line here, but whether that's today or tomorrow, by the end of the week that's a very general answer," she said.