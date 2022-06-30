Point guard Kemba Walker and the Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract buyout, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The four-time all-star will become a free agent once he clears waivers.

Walker, 32, was acquired by the Pistons from the New York Knicks in a three-team deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons also acquired the draft rights to Jalen Duren.

Walker posted the worst statistical season of his career in 2021-22, scoring just 11.6 points per game to go along with 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 37 games with the Knicks. He sat out for large portions of the season as the Knicks chose not to play the veteran guard.

Selected ninth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft, Walker has career averages of 19.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds.