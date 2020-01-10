3h ago
Giles, Syndergaard among notables to avoid arbitration
MLB players and teams had a noon deadline on Jan. 10, 2020 to exchange arbitration figures, below is a list of some of the notable players who avoided arbitration by agreeing to a contract before the deadline
Ken Giles
The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with closer Ken Giles, settling at $9.6 million, reports TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell