MLB players and teams had a noon deadline on Jan. 10, 2020 to exchange arbitration figures, below is a list of some of the notable players who avoided arbitration by agreeing to a contract before the deadline 

Ken Giles

The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with closer Ken Giles, settling at $9.6 million, reports TSN Blue Jays Reporter Scott Mitchell

The New York Yankees have retained All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez on a $5 million deal, according to Mark Feinsand.