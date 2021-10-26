NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday he plans to arrange "personal meetings in the near future" with Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff in the wake of the independent investigation commissioned by the Chicago Blackhawks into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.

The investigation showed that Quenneville, who was head coach of the Blackhawks at the time, and Cheveldayoff, who was the team's assistant general manager, were made aware of the allegations in 2010 along with front office members John McDonough, Al MacIsaac, Stan Bowman, Jay Blunk and James Gary, and elected not to act during the team's Stanley Cup run.

The Blackhawks, who were fined $2 million by the NHL on Tuesday, parted ways with Bowman and MacIsaac, who were the only two from the group listed as still employed by the team.

"Cheveldayoff and Quenneville, who are currently employed by NHL Clubs other than the Blackhawks [the Winnipeg Jets and the Florida Panthers, respectively], I plan to arrange personal meetings in the near future with both individuals to discuss their roles in the relevant events as detailed in the Report," Bettman said in a statement. "I will reserve judgment on next steps, if any, with respect to them.”

Quenneville, who was fired by the Blackhawks during the 2018-19 season, won the first of three Stanley Cups with the team in 2010. The 63-year-old joined the Panthers in April 2019 and was beginning his third season with the team.

Cheveldayoff, who has served as the Jets general manager since 2011, said in July he had "no knowledge of any allegations involving Mr. Aldrich" until being asked just prior to the end of his tenure with the Blackhawks.