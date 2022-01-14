Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using "profane language" during a media interview as well as failing to comply with an NBA security interview as part of the review process, the league announced Friday.

Durant's comments came following Brooklyn's 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 10. The 2013-14 MVP had 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Nets dropped their second of three games.

Durant is averaging 29.7 points and 7.5 rebounds in 35 games for the Nets so far this season, his third since signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

Earlier this week, New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 for "egregious profanity" in comments he made directed at Knicks fans after a win over the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden last Thursday.