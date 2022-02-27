When Woj expects Simmons and Durant to suit up for the Nets

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will not make his return Monday against the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets say Durant will miss his 20th straight game as he continues to battle an MCL sprain in his left knee. The 33-year-old was last in action against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points on 52 per cent shooting to go along with 7.4 rebounds in 36 games so far this season, his second active campaign with Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris (ankle) and Ben Simmons (return to competition conditioning) will also miss the matchup at Barclays Center.

The Raptors (32-27) sit one game ahead of the Nets (32-29) for seventh in the Eastern Conference.