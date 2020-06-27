Kevin Harvick has won the Pocono Organics 325.

It’s his third win of the 2020 season, and the 52nd of his career.

It's the 10th season in the NASCAR Cup Series that Harvick has won at least three times.

It's Harvick's first win at Pocono in 39 starts, "It's great to finally check Pocono off the list." He said in a post race interview.

NASCAR action will continue on Sunday with the Pocono 350.

