1h ago
Love giving $100K to Cavs arena staff
In the wake of the NBA suspending its season due to COVID-10 pandemic and subsequently putting thousands of arena workers livelihoods in jeopardy, Cavaliers five-time all-star Kevin Love says he's donating $100,000 to the Cavaliers arena staff.
TSN.ca Staff
Arthur: Gobert's cavalier attitude may have prevented further disaster
In the wake of the NBA suspending its season indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently putting thousands of arena workers livelihoods in jeopardy, Cavaliers five-time all-star Kevin Love says he's donating $100,000 to the Cavaliers arena staff.
Love made the announcement Thursday via the following Instagram post:
Besides Love, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the parent company that owns the Toronto Raptors, have also announced their intentions to pay their respective arena workers while the NBA season remains suspended.
The NBA's decision to suspend its regular season came after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gobert's Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also later reportedly tested positive for the illness.