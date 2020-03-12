In the wake of the NBA suspending its season indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently putting thousands of arena workers livelihoods in jeopardy, Cavaliers five-time all-star Kevin Love says he's donating $100,000 to the Cavaliers arena staff.

Love made the announcement Thursday via the following Instagram post:

Really cool gesture by Kevin Love to donate $100k from the Kevin Love Fund to support the arena and Cavs support staff because of the suspension of the NBA due to the Coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XY8u2cWq25 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020

Besides Love, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, the parent company that owns the Toronto Raptors, have also announced their intentions to pay their respective arena workers while the NBA season remains suspended.

The NBA's decision to suspend its regular season came after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gobert's Jazz teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also later reportedly tested positive for the illness.